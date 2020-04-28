Ethiopia: COVID-19 Situation Report No. 6, 17-24 April 2020

Highlights

▪ The number of reported cases of COVID-19 increased to 117, as of April 24. Six of the reported cases are children, under 14 years of age. The first case in Afar Region was confirmed on April 22. Five regions and two city administrations are now affected. There have been 25 recoveries and three deaths.

▪ The first consignment of critically needed personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers funded by UK’s Department for International Development (DFID) has been received by UNICEF and handed over to the Federal Ministry of Health. This first delivery included 28,800 face shields and 6,000 coveralls.

▪ The Child Protection Programme has registered, reported and referred 744 children (426 boys / 181 girls1 ) in quarantine sites for various child protection services and provided 1,541 children, parents and primary caregivers with community based mental health and psychosocial support in the past three weeks.