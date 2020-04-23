Ethiopia: COVID-19 Situation Report No. 5, 11 - 16 April 2020

Highlights

▪ The number of reported cases of COVID-19 as of 16 April increased to 92 during the reporting period, with no further geographic spread. There have been three deaths and three children under 15 reported to have tested positive: community transmission is confirmed.

▪ UNICEF has taken a leading role on the Risk Communication Community Engagement with the Ministry of Health. To date, UNICEF has reached 3,645,535 people with messaging on prevention and access to services1

▪ A human interest story and a photo series was developed highlighting the recent sudden surge of returnees to the country and its implications on the COVID-19 response.

Epidemiological Overview

There have been 92 confirmed COVID-19 cases in two regions, and two cities and three deaths in Ethiopia since the first case was reported on 13 March 2020 (90% in Addis Ababa). 15 cases have reportedly recovered. One patient is critical and receiving care in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). There are 4 children under 15 reported to have tested positive: one infant inthe treatment centre and 3 children under quarantine between the ages of 5 and 14.

There are now 720 suspected cases, and laboratory tests have been carried out on 5,389 samples from suspected cases, contacts of confirmed cases, mandatory quarantine (travellers) and pneumonia cases from selected hospitals in Addis Ababa. Recent positive cases include travellers under mandatory quarantine, contacts of confirmed cases as well as individuals with no travel history or known link to an existing cluster.

Funding Overview

UNICEF Ethiopia has estimated its initial needs at US$28m that includes US$6m for 300,000 refugees for three months to support the government in its response to the pandemic. This response focuses on health (largely procurement of essential supplies, including protective equipment and essential drugs but also support to the primary health care system), risk communication and community engagement, access to water, basic sanitation and hygiene and secondary impacts across sectors such as education (remote learning and preparations for a future school reopening), nutrition (prevention and treatment of acute malnutrition) and child protection (case management, psychosocial support and interim care/family tracing and reunifications). UNICEF’s current response plan has a 42 per cent funding gap.