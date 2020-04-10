Ethiopia: COVID-19 Situation Report No. 3, 27 March - April 3, 2020

Highlights

The number of reported cases of COVID-19 have doubled in the past week; with cases reported in two regions, and two cities. This has prompted several regions to take prescriptive and immediate steps to significantly reduce and restrict people movement.

The Government has revised and expanded their worst-case scenario, estimating 102,000 cases over the next three months. A draft Government Inter-agency Ethiopia COVID-19 Multi-sectoral preparedness and response plan is being finalised.

UNICEF reached 1.6 million people with messages on prevention and access to services through mobile phone messages, information communication materials and local mass media. A further 4.1 million people have been reached through social media platforms.

Mental Health and Psycho-Social (MHPSS)and protection interventions are being integrated within the pillars of the response and guidelines on avoiding the separation of children have been developed; and MHPSS messages have been finalised and disseminated to government and NGO partners.

Epidemiological Overview

There have been 35 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ethiopia since the first case on 13 March 2020, in four administrative areas: Addis Ababa, Dire Dawa cities, Amhara and Oromia regions. Four patients have recovered, and one is receiving intensive care treatment. There are no children among the confirmed cases.

There are now three operational isolation centres. As of 2 April, 1,214 travelers are under a mandatory 14-day quarantine and 683 contacts of confirmed cases have been traced. Laboratory tests have been carried out on a total of 1,148 samples: capacity has nearly doubled and over 100 samples can now be tested daily.

Funding Overview

UNICEF Ethiopia has estimated its initial needs at US$28m that includes US$6m for 300,000 refugees to support the government in its response to the pandemic. This response focuses on health (largely procurement of essential supplies), risk communication and community engagement, access to water, basic sanitation and hygiene and includes secondary impacts across sectors such as education, nutrition and child protection. The Department of International Development, UK (DFID) has supported an immediate reprogramming of funds allocated in current programmes, and UNICEF has dedicated internal core resources to the emergency, enabling to take immediate action to meet essential health and WASH needs.