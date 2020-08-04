Ethiopia: COVID-19 Situation Report No. 15, 16 - 31 July 2020

Highlights

The national measles campaign has been concluded in most woredas as planned, reaching nearly 14.4 million children aged 9-59 months and garnering a 96 per cent national coverage as of 29 July. In its efforts to ensure continuity of essential services in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, UNICEF has joined forces to advocate with the Ministry of Health about the importance of conducting a campaign and supported the campaign by providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as well as technical, financial and logistics support in its two key pillars: communication and social mobilization, and vaccine management.

The Pagak reception centre in Gambella region is hosting around 8,000 refugees in a highly congested space. UNICEF has been providing critical support to children and their caregivers including immunization (measles and polio); Vitamin A and deworming; emergency health consultations; public health services including HIV/AIDS; Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) services; management of acute malnutrition; emergency water trucking; and provision of Non-food Items (NFIs) including dignity kits and COVID-19 messaging. Self-care material/PPE and COVID-19 messaging were provided to social workers as well. So far, 7,581 refugees have been screened for COVID-19 symptoms and out of 200 random samples, 33 per cent (66) have tested positive in one day in the last week of July. In response, UNICEF is expediting the release of PPE supplies from the Ethiopian Pharmaceutical Supply Agency (EPSA), as well as providing logistical support for their transfer. UNICEF is also supporting risk communication activities implemented by the Regional Health Bureau (RHB).