Ethiopia: COVID-19 Situation Report No. 13, 16 - 30 June 2020

Highlights

To date,166 children aged 0-12 years have tested positive for COVID-19. Two children within the 0-15 years age group have died, one of whom was a four-months old infant from the Harari region.

Approximately 5.2 million children are being reached throughout the country via distance learning programs led by the Government of Ethiopia with the support of UNICEF and partners.

3,852 children and care givers/parents, including 3,000 refugees and 31 returnees in Somali, as well as 29 returnees in Southern Nations Nationalities and Peoples (SNNP) regions, have been reached with community-based Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) messaging.

The gender-related dimensions of the secondary impacts of COVID-19 are being increasingly documented, especially the risk of Gender-Based Violence (GBV). There is an urgent need to strengthen evidence-informed policy and programmatic actions to address the gender-related impacts of the pandemic.

Epidemiological Overview

As of 29 June, Ethiopia had confirmed 5,846 cases (2,293 females and 3,553 males), which represent an increase of around 44 per cent since 15 June, the previous reporting date (3,521 cases). Addis Ababa, the country’s capital continues to be the most affected city.

As of 29 June, 166 children aged 0-12 years have tested positive for COVID-19. The general trend shows that community transmission is at the heart of the exponential rise of the reported cases.

As of 29 June, some 2,430 people have recovered, 103 deaths have been recorded, and 35 people were in critical condition. A total of 250,604 samples have been tested up to June 29. The daily average number of tests conducted has risen from 2,900 in March to 4,800 in June.

As of 28 June, a total of 1,888 people (871 international travellers and 1,071 returnees) were under mandatory quarantine at designated hotels and selected sites, and some 10,977 had completed the 14-day follow-up and had been discharged from quarantine.