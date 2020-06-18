Ethiopia: COVID-19 Situation Report No. 12, 30 May-15 June 2020

Highlights:

UNICEF has provided 1,817,991 people, including 32,000 refugees, with critical hygiene items that include soap and sanitizers to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

During this reporting period, Ethiopia has recorded 60 deaths of persons testing positive for COVID-19. Amongst these, 31 (50 percent) tested positive after their deaths, suggesting people may still not be aware of COVID-19 symptoms and when to seek health care. This may also indicate a lack of easy access to health care or fear of being stigmatized.

The significant rise in cases of COVID-19 is expected to have an adverse impact on children’s access to routine health services, especially as the lack of personal protective equipment continues to be a challenge. This is further challenging given that 65 per cent of new cases are attributed to community transmission.

Epidemiological Overview

As of 15 June, Ethiopia had confirmed 3,521 cases (1,219 females and 2,302 males), which represent an increase around 265 per cent since 29 May (968 cases). Please refer to the chart on page 2. These cases have been reported mostly in Addis Ababa, and all regions now. Gambella reported its first positive COVID-19 case during this reporting period. As a region with 316,8072 refugees, the potential spread of the pandemic among the refugee population is especially worrying. The number of children aged 0-12 years who have contracted the infection are 91.

Addis Ababa is the most affected city, with 70 per cent (2,455) of all reported cases in the country. Five sub-cities are most affected and contribute over 73 per cent of total cases reported: Addis Ketema (590), Bole (411), Gulele (286), Lideta (265) and Kolfe Keranio (243).

As of 15 June, some 620 people had recovered, 60 deaths had been recorded, and 29 people were in critical condition. Testing capacity continues to expand, and laboratory tests have been carried out on 186,985 samples. As of 14 June, 3,884 people (1,526 international travelers and 2,358 returnees) were under mandatory quarantine at designated hotels and selected sites and some 8,321 have completed 14 days follow-up and discharged from quarantine.