Ethiopia: COVID-19 Situation Report No. 11, 23 - 29 May 2020

Highlights

▪ The separation of children from their families and caregivers due to COVID-19 remains a major concern. To date, UNICEF has supported 1,130 unaccompanied or separated children affected by the COVID19 outbreak to be reunified with their parents or caregivers, or to be placed in appropriate alternative care.

▪ With support from UNICEF and other partners, distance learning programmes are currently reaching 4.9 million school children (47% girls) across Regional Education Bureaus (REBs) in Addis Ababa, Dire Dawa, Harari and the following regions: Amhara, BenishangulGumuz, Gambella, Oromia, Southern Nations, Nationalities and People’s region (SNNP), Somali and Tigray.

▪ Persons with disabilities are more likely to be impacted by COVID-19 and less able to access information or implement the recommended hygiene measures to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. For this reason, UNICEF has developed a Disability-Inclusive Response to COVID-19 policy brief. This week, UNICEF supported the Ethiopian Institute of the Ombudsman (EIO) to reach 200 children with hearing, visual or developmental disabilities and their families in Addis Ababa with hygiene and food items.

Epidemiological Overview

As of 29 May, Ethiopia had confirmed 968 cases, an increase of 147 per cent (587 cases) since May 21. So far, cases have been reported in three cities - Addis Ababa, Dire Dawa, and Harari - and seven regions - Afar, Amhara,

Benishangul-Gumuz, Oromia, Somali, SNNP, and Tigray. Some 197 people have recovered, and eight deaths recorded.

Testing capacity continues to expand; laboratory tests have been carried out on 101,581 samples (lately close to 5,000 tests a day). As of 29 May, 1,291 people were under the mandatory 14-day quarantine (of which 920 were international travellers and 371 returnees). Some 9,018 people have been discharged from quarantine.