Ethiopia: COVID-19 Situation Report No. 10, 16 - 21 May 2020

Highlights

The situation of children separated from their families and caregivers due to COVID-19 remains a major concern. In the past week, UNICEF has supported the reunification of 220 children with their parents or caregivers.

Following the development of a Costed Distance Learning Plan by the Ministry of Education and Regional Education Bureaus (REBs), with UNICEF and Save the Children support, nine regions are broadcasting radio and TV programs targeting an estimated 4.7 million primary and secondary school children (47 per cent are girls), an increase of 326,000 in this reporting period.

Following the Government’s decision to recommence the measles vaccination campaign, UNICEF is providing support to operationalize this, including through purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers.

Epidemiological Overview

Ethiopia has confirmed 399 cases as of 21 May comprising 292 males (73 per cent) and 107 females (27 per cent). This is an increase of 127 cases since 14 May. So far, there are eight regions and two cities that have reported cases.

Testing capacity has increased to nearly 4,000 per day bringing the total tested to 69,519 samples. As of 21 May, 849 people were under mandatory 14-day quarantine and 8,558 people have been discharged from quarantine.