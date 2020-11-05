Ethiopia + 5 more
Ethiopia: COVID-19 Response Overview | 5 November 2020
Attachments
Partnership and Coordination
As the designated lead agency for supporting the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) in the management of returnee migrants, IOM continues to support quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa and the regions (13 in total).
Since March 2020, the GoE designated 75 quarantine facilities for returnee migrants, of which 13 are currently operational.
Risk Communication and Community Engagement
11,131 beneficiaries in Gedeo, West Guji, East Wollega, Dire Dawa and East Harage were reached with Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) activities.
28,222 individuals in West Guji, East and West Hararghe, and West Wollega were reached with COVID-19 related awareness-raising.
1,529 returnee migrants and individuals in host communities supported through hygiene promotion sensitization in Moyale and Somali.
Distributed 160 awareness-raising materials on hygiene and sanitation to returnee migrants and community members in Moyale Woreda, Oromia region.
99 individuals in West Guji Zone were reached with anti-scabies campaign.
- International Organization for Migration
