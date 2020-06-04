Ethiopia: COVID-19 Response Overview | 4 June 2020

1. Partnerships and Coordination

• As the designated lead agency for supporting the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) in the management of migrant returnees, IOM continued to support GoE in coordinating support for quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa and the regions (54 in total).

• Following simulation exercises in two quarantine facilities, IOM is planning similar exercises in other quarantine facilities to prepare for upcoming returnees

2. Disease Surveillance

• Between 1 April and 4 June, Ethiopia received over 14,800 returnees: 4,440 from Sudan, 3,700 from Djibouti, approx. 3,000 from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), 2,350 from Somalia, 640 from Lebanon and 560 from Kenya.

• IOM, UNICEF, and the Red Cross supported the GoE in receiving 647 returnees from Lebanon and 270 from KSA at the Addis Ababa airport over the past week.

• IOM registered 2,408 migrant returnees in quarantine facilities: 647 Lebanese returnees (646 Female and 1 Male) in Addis Ababa, 144 returnees in Semera, 682 (449 male, 233 female) in Jijiga, 82 in Moyale (59 male, 23 female), 583 in Metema (553 male, 30 female) over the past week.

• Provided direct assistance to over 6,600 migrant returnees in quarantine including: transportation from Points of Entry (POEs) to quarantine facilities, registration, Nonfood items (NFIs), Food, personal protective equipment (PPEs), subsistence allowance for onward transportation, family tracing and reunification, and Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) since April 1.

• Deployed two laboratory staff and supported the set-up of the COVID-19 laboratory in Addis Ababa Science and Technology University (AASTU) quarantine facility.

• Supporting Bule Hora Zonal Health Bureau to set up two screening points at entry and exit of Bule Hora town.

3. Protection

• Trained 34 frontline workers deployed in quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa on mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) aspects of COVID-19.

• Provided MHPSS support to two returnees quarantined in Moyale.

• Following the Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) assessment at three quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa, IOM continues to coordinate with the PSEA Network in Ethiopia to set up a complaints and feedback mechanism in returnee quarantine facilities.