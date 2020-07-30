Ethiopia: COVID-19 Response Overview | 30 July 2020

22,500+ returnee migrants arrived since April 1

41,520+ individuals reached with hygiene awareness this week

1,333 currently in quarantine facilities

1. Partnerships and Coordination

As the designated lead agency for supporting the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) in the management of migrant returnees, IOM continued to support GoE in coordinating support for quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa and the regions (35 in total).

2. Disease Surveillance

Between 1 April and 30 July, Ethiopia received over 22,500 returnees: 5,347 from Somalia, 5,315 from Djibouti, 5,004 from Sudan, 3,162 from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), 1,024 from Kuwait, 915 from Kenya, 650 from Lebanon, and more from other countries.

Continued to provide direct assistance to returnee migrants in quarantine facilities, including registration, food, water, onward transportation and medical care as necessary.

Continued to distribute NFIs to quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa and the regions, including soaps, dignity kits, medications, clothes, bedsheets and mattresses.

Continued to provide screening and triaging for returning migrants in the quarantine facilities; 102 were screened in the last week.