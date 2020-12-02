Ethiopia: COVID-19 Response Overview | 27 November 2020

Partnership and Coordination

• As the designated lead agency for supporting the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) in the management of returnee migrants, IOM continues to support quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa and the regions (16 are currently operational).

• Participated in cluster meetings at national, subnational, and zonal levels.

Risk Communication and Community Engagement

• 27,793 beneficiaries in Dire Dawa, East Hararghe, West Guji, Gedeo, Borena,

East and West Wollega Zones were reached with Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) activities.

Disease Surveillance

• Between 1 April and 3 November, Ethiopia received over 39,500 returnee migrants: 10,372 from Djibouti, 8,287 from Somalia, 8,133 from Sudan, 5,334 from KSA, 1,759from Kenya and 5,688 from other countries.

• Registered 285 new returnee migrants in the past week.

• 37 returnee migrants currently in quarantine facilities.