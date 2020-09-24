Ethiopia: COVID-19 Response Overview | 24 September 2020

Partnership and Coordination

As the designated lead agency for supporting the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) in the management of migrant returnees, IOM continues to support quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa and the regions (35 in total).

IOM Ethiopia also supported an assessment of Togwachale and Gelile Points of Entry (PoE) and quarantine facilities in partnership with the Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI) and Ethiopian Immigration and Nationalities Affairs.

Disease Surveillance

• Between 1 April and 21 September, Ethiopia received over 32,377 returnees: , 8,672 from Djibouti, 7,198 from Somalia, 6,106 from Sudan, 3,842 from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and 1,434 from Kenya.

• Registered 1,109 new returnee migrants.

• 1,770 returnee migrants currently in quarantine facilities

• Provided NFIs to returnee migrants in quarantine, including blankets, soaps, dignity kits, wash basins, mosquito nets, etc.

• Distributed PPEs to quarantine facility staff, including hand sanitizers and face masks.

• Provided onward transportation assistance to 644 returnee migrants to travel to their place of origin.

• Continued to conduct COVID-19 related sensitization sessions in all quarantine facilities, including distributing of colouring books for children and brochures.