Ethiopia: COVID-19 Response Overview | 24 July 2020

21,300+ Returnee migrants received since April 1

36,500+ Individuals reached with hygiene awareness this week

794 Currently in quarantine facilities

Partnerships and Coordination

• As the designated lead agency for supporting the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) in the management of migrant returnees, IOM continued to support GoE in coordinating support for quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa and the regions (35 in total).

• IOM coordinated delivery of NFIs donated by partners including Norwegian Refugee Council and Ethiopian Red Cross society.

• Participated in Afar region COVID-19 quarantine facility response plan, presenting response updates and challenges.

Disease Surveillance

• Between 1 April and 24 July, Ethiopia received over 21,300 returnees: 5,051 from Somalia, 4,968 from Sudan, 4,669 from Djibouti, 3,162 from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), 1,024 from Kuwait, 857 from Kenya, 650 from Lebanon, and some more from other countries.

• Continued to provide direct assistance to returnee migrants in quarantine facilities, including registration, food, water, onward transportation and medical care as necessary.

• Continued to distribute NFIs in quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa and the regions, including PPE, soaps, clothes, utensils, hand washing stations and mosquito nets.

• Continued to provide screening and triaging for returning migrants in the quarantine facilities; 102 were screened in the last week.

• Conducted Medication Needs Assessment across three quarantine facilities.