Ethiopia: COVID-19 Response Overview | 23 October 2020

Partnership and Coordination

• As the designated lead agency for supporting the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) in the management of returnee migrants, IOM continues to support quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa and the regions.

• Since March 2020, the GoE designated 75 quarantine facilities for returnee migrants, of which 30 are currently operational. In view of school reopening, the GoE is currently reviewing quarantine facilities, and 30 quarantine facilities of the original 75 are confirmed permanently closed.

Disease Surveillance

• Between 1 April and 13 October, Ethiopia received over 35,800 returnees migrant: 9,757 from Djibouti, 7,466 from Somalia, 6,903 from Sudan, 4,493 from KSA, 1,541 from Kenya and 5,685 from other countries.

• Registered 893 new returnee migrants in the past week.

• 813 returnee migrants currently in quarantine facilities.

• 880 returnee migrants received non-food items (NFIs), including blankets, soaps, dignity kits, wash basins, waste bins, and mosquito nets at Points of Entry (PoEs) and in different quarantine facilities.

• Provided medical assistance and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to 28 returnee migrants and quarantine facility staff in Semera and Moyale.

• Conducted COVID-19 related sensitization sessions reaching over 700 returnee migrants in quarantine facilities in Semera, Jijiga, Moyale and Metema.

• 5,194 individuals were screened for COVID-19 at health posts.