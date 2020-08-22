Ethiopia: COVID-19 Response Overview | 20 August 2020

25,800+ Returnee migrants arrived since April 1

238,300+ Individuals reached with hygiene awareness this week

1,461 Currently in quarantine facilities

1. Partnerships and Coordination

• As the designated lead agency for supporting the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) in the management of migrant returnees, IOM continued to assist GoE in coordinating support for quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa and the regions (34 in total).

• Distributed 652 children’s COVID-19 coloring books to Bule Hora woreda children in collaboration with Ministry of Women, Children, and Youth Affairs, woreda administrations and health office. During the distribution, 12 volunteers from the government offices assisted IOM’s psychosocial support team.

2. Disease Surveillance

• Between 1 April and 20 August, Ethiopia received over 25,800 returnees: 6,631 from Djibouti, 6,352 from Somalia, 5,238 from Sudan, 3,162 from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), 1,139 from Kenya, 1,024 from Kuwait, 650 from Lebanon, and some more from other countries.

• 1,313 new returnee migrants were registered in the last week.

• IOM continued to provide direct assistance to returnee migrants in quarantine facilities, including registration, food, water and onward transportation assistance.

• Continued to distribute non-food items (NFIs) in quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa and the regions, including soaps, dignity kits, medications, kitchen sets, clothes, bedsheets and mattresses.

• Continued to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as facemasks, gloves and sanitizers to quarantine facility staff in Moyale, Jijiga and Semera.

• Provided COVID-19 screening for 4,652 individuals in quarantine facilities and government health posts; 2,412 in Gedeo Zone, 570 in East Wollega, and 1,670 in West Guji.