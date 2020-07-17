Ethiopia: COVID-19 Response Overview | 17 July 2020

19,700+ Returnee migrants received since April 1

1,000+ Currently in quarantine facilities

1,354,200+ Individuals reached with hygiene awareness

844 Returnee migrants received direct assistance

Partnerships and Coordination

• As the designated lead agency for supporting the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) in the management of migrant returnees, IOM continued to support GoE in coordinating support for quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa and the regions (48 in total).

Disease Surveillance

• Between 1 April and 17 July, Ethiopia received over 19,700 returnees: 4,928 from Sudan, 4,513 from Djibouti, 4,069 from Somalia, 3,162 from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), 1,024 from Kuwait, 832 from Kenya, 650 from Lebanon, and some more from other countries.

• 1,048 returnee migrants are currently in quarantine facilities.

• Continued to provide direct assistance to returnee migrants in quarantine facilities, including onward transportation assistance to 844 returnees in Addis Ababa.

• Continued to distribute Non-Food Items (NFIs) to quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa and the regions, including hand sanitizer, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), essential medicine, soaps, clothes and handwashing stations.

• Provided two centrifugal surface water pumps to ensure water access in Addis Ababa Science and Technology University (AASTU) quarantine facility.

• Continued to assist with triaging and COVID-19 orientation for returnees upon arrival at the quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa. IOM also conducted a medication needs assessment in three quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa.