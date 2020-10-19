Ethiopia: COVID-19 Response Overview | 16 October 2020

Partnership and Coordination

• As the designated lead agency for supporting the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) in the management of returnee migrants, IOM continues to support quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa and the regions (20 in total).

Disease Surveillance

• Between 1 April and 13 October, Ethiopia received over 35,000 returnees: 6,720from Sudan; 9,587 from Djibouti; 7,466 from Somalia; 4,139 from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA); 1,518 from Kenya and 5,685 from others.

• Registered 1,541 new returnee migrants.

• 938 returnee migrants currently in quarantine facilities.

• Provided non-food items (NFIs) to more than 1,190 returnee migrants including blankets, soaps, dignity kits, wash basins, waste bins, mosquito nets, etc. at point of entry and in quarantine facilities.

• Distributed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to quarantine facility staff.

• Provided onward transportation assistance to 325 returnee migrants to travel home following mandatory quarantine.

• Conducted COVID-19 related sensitization sessions reaching 1,041 returnee migrants in quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa, Moyale, Metema, and Semera.