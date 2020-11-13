Ethiopia: COVID-19 Response Overview | 13 November 2020

Partnership and Coordination

• As the designated lead agency for supporting the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) in the management of returnee migrants, IOM continues to support quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa and the regions (11 in total).

• Since March 2020, the GoE designated 75 quarantine facilities for returnee migrants, of which 11 are currently operational.

Risk Communication and Community Engagement

• 39,710 beneficiaries in Gedeo, West Guji, East Wollega, Dire Dawa, East and West Harage were reached with Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) activities.

• Provided Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) & soap to community volunteers who support households to self-isolate at Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) sites in West Harerghe.

• Conducted a field visit to Wollega to monitored the level of awareness & attitude about the pandemic, the status of donated hand washing materials & visibility works.

Disease Surveillance

• Between 1 April and 09 November, Ethiopia received over 38,113 returnee migrants: 10,269 from Djibouti, 8,007 from Somalia, 7,655 from Sudan, 4,787 from KSA, 1,707 from Kenya and 5,688 from other countries.

• Registered 888 new returnee migrants in the past week.

• 20 returnee migrants currently in quarantine facilities.