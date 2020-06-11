Ethiopia: COVID-19 Response Overview | 11 June 2020

1. Partnerships and Coordination

• As the designated lead agency for supporting the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) in the receiving of returning migrants, IOM continued to support GoE in coordinating support for quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa and the regions (54 in total).

• Together with relevant government agencies, conducted simulation exercises in two quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa (Sidist Kilo Campus) in order to prepare for upcoming migrant returns.

• Dispatched a team to Somali region to meet with and support local ECC and site managers, to strengthen data gathering and management, and visit quarantine sites and points of entry in Jijijga, Dewele and Dire Dawa.

• Trained government officials in Somali region on data gathering and management at quarantine facilities.

2. Disease Surveillance

• Between 1 April and 11 June, Ethiopia received over 16,400 returnees: 4,500 from Sudan, 3,700 from Djibouti, 3,000 from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), 3,000 from Somalia, 600 from Lebanon and 600 from Kenya.

• Ethiopia received the first 250 returnees (all female) from KSA since the break in April.

• Registered 2,516 returnees (1,414 male, 1,102 female) currently in quarantine facilities over the past week.

• Continued to provide direct assistance to migrant returnees in quarantine, including food assistance to 54 migrants in Jijiga, and onward transportation allowance to 7 migrants in Moyale.

• Continued to distribute PPE (hand sanitizer and masks) and NFIs to quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa, Semera, Dire Dawa, Semera and Jijiga including 4,600 laundry soaps/soaps, 1,560 plastic mattress covers, 1,000 blankets, as well as wash basins, sanitary pads and baby kits. Some of the NFIs were donated by NRC, UNICEF, UNHCR and CONCERN Worldwide.