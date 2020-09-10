Ethiopia: COVID-19 Response Overview | 10 September 2020

29,300+ Returnee migrants arrived since April 1

38,000+ Individuals reached with hygiene awareness this week

1,819 Currently in quarantine facilities

1. Partnerships and Coordination

• As the designated lead agency for supporting the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) in the management of migrant returnees, IOM continued to support GoE in coordinating support for quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa and the regions (35 in total).

2 Disease Surveillance

• Between 1 April and 8 September, Ethiopia received over 29,300 returnees: 7,410 from Djibouti, 6,799 from Somalia, 5,796 from Sudan, 3,162 from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), 1,393 from Kenya, 1,024 from Kuwait, 765 from Lebanon, and some more from other countries.

• Registered 701 new returnees in the past week: 285 returnees from Sudan, 114 returnees from Djibouti, 192 from Kenya, 43 returnees in Addis Ababa, and 67 returnees from Somalia.

• 1,819 are currently in quarantine facilities undergoing the mandatory quarantine period.

• Distributed NFIs to quarantine facilities in Metema including dignity kits, medications, kitchen sets, clothes, bedsheets and mattresses.

• Provided personal protective equipment such as face masks, gloves and sanitizers to quarantine facility staff in Jijiga.

• Screened 4,046 individuals for COVID-19 at government health posts in Gedeo Zone, West Guji and East Wollega.