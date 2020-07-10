Ethiopia: COVID-19 Response Overview | 10 July 2020

19,100+ Returnee migrants received since April 1.

1,354,200+ Individuals reached with hygiene awareness.

5,000 COVID-19 children’s coloring books printed and distributed.

Partnerships and Coordination

• As the designated lead agency for supporting the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) in the management of migrant returnees, IOM continued to support GoE in coordinating support for quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa and the regions (48 in total).