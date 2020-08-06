Ethiopia: COVID-19 Response Overview | 06 August 2020

23,960+ Returnee migrants arrived since April 1

55,470+ Individuals reached with hygiene awareness this week

1,497 Currently in quarantine facilities

1. Partnerships and Coordination

In coordination with the Disaster Prevention and Food Security Program Coordination Office, IOM provided orientation on COVID-19 preventative measures and provided Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to volunteers working in the Afar region.

As the designated lead agency for supporting the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) in the management of migrant returnees, IOM continued to support GoE in coordinating support for quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa and the regions (35 in total).

2. Disease Surveillance

Between 1 April and 6 August, Ethiopia received over 23,960 returnees: 5,789 from Djibouti, 5,639 from Somalia, 5,049 from Sudan, 3,162 from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), 1,024 from Kuwait, 995 from Kenya, 650 from Lebanon, and some more from other countries.

712 new returnee migrants were registered in the last week.

Continued to provide direct assistance to returnee migrants in quarantine facilities, including registration, food, water and onward transportation assistance.

Continued to distribute NFIs in quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa and the regions, including soaps, dignity kits, medications, kitchen sets, clothes, bedsheets and mattresses.

Continued to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as facemasks, gloves and sanitizers to quarantine facility staff in Moyale and Semera.

Continued to provide screening and triaging for returning migrants in the quarantine facilities; 1,392 individuals in Gedeo and East Wollega zone were screened in the last week.