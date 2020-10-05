Ethiopia: COVID-19 Response Overview | 02 October 2020

Partnership and Coordination

As the designated lead agency for supporting the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) in the management of migrant returnees, IOM continues to support quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa and the regions (32 in total).

Disease Surveillance

• Between 1 April and 27 September, Ethiopia received over 33,850 returnees: 9,328 from Djibouti, 7,198 from Somalia, 6,425 from Sudan, 3,842 from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), 1,453 from Kenya and 5,608 from others.

• Registered 521 returnees (369 F and 152 M): 329 (274 F, 55 M) in Addis Ababa; 99 (59 F, 40 M) in Semera; 93 (36 F, 57 M) in Metema. Currently, 966 returnees are in quarantine facilities.

• Continued to provide non-food items (NFIs) to migrants in quarantine, including blankets, soaps, dignity kits, wash basins, waste bins, mosquito nets, etc. and distributed baby food and milk.

• Continued to distribute PPE to quarantine facility staff, including hand sanitizer and face masks.

• Provided transportation assistance to 44 (24 F and 20 M) migrants from quarantine facilities to their place of residence.

• Continued to conduct COVID-19 related sensitization sessions in all quarantine facilities reaching 414 (209 M, 205 F) individual returnees in different facilities.

• Conducted COVID-19 mass awareness-raising using the public address system (i.e. speakers) and house-to-house visits and reached 11,524 individuals in six sites of East and West Wollega • Conducted COVID-19 screening of 752 individuals in different sites of East Wollega.