Ethiopia: COVID-19 Humanitarian impact - Situation Update No. 12, as of 2 September 2020

*This report is prepared under the auspices of the National Emergency Coordination Center for COVID-19 response, led by the National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC), supported by OCHA Ethiopia with the participation of Cluster Coordinators. This issue covers the period from August 23- September 2, 2020. *

HIGHLIGHTS

• As of September 2, Ethiopia reported 54,409 confirmed COVID-19 cases compared to 39,033 on August 22. This made Ethiopia the fourth country in Africa with the highest caseload, overtaking Nigeria.

The cumulative number of recoveries has reached 19,903, while the number of deaths has increased to 846. Cases have risen exponentially in the last two weeks, with Addis Ababa counting a total of 31,979 cases followed by Oromia with 6,603 cases. (Source: MoH/ Ethiopia Public Health Institute, EPHI).

• The IDP COVID-19 response plan that initially targeted 56 IDP overcrowded sites and prioritized 26 sites with health, WaSH, and shelter intervention with US$ 11 million, has now been further prioritized to respond to the humanitarian needs with the resources and capacity available. The plan is currently targeting 10 sites with $ 5.9 million.

• On August 27, Ethiopia's COVID-19 State of Emergency Inquiry Board recommended the release of prisoners who meet pardon and probation requirements to reduce the spread of the epidemic within detention centers. The recommendation comes amidst growing fears of the spread of COVID-19 in congested holding centers, many of which are schools, town halls, and warehouses converted into detention facilities. According to the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC), more than 9,000 people were detained in the aftermath of the June 29 assassination of popular Oromo musician Mr. Haacaaluu Hundessa.

• The Government of China donated the third batch of medical materials to help Ethiopia contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The materials include 500,000 surgical masks, 65,000 protective face masks for medical use, 10,000 pieces of medical protective clothing, and thousands of surgical gloves, goggles, and shoe covers. The donation will strengthen the COVID-19 response in Ethiopia.

• On September 1, the National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) and the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator (HC/RC) for Ethiopia officially released the mid-year review document of the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). The Plan captures multi-sector needs due to COVID-19, floods and violenceinduced displacements, desert locust, and disease outbreaks such as cholera. Some 15.1 million people are targeted with emergency food and non-food assistance with funding requirements of $1.44 billion. The HRP is at its lowest funding level in at least a decade, with currently a gap of $929.6 million. OCHA is mobilizing partners for a collective fundraising drive in the next weeks and months to close the funding gap and address all identified life-saving needs. Find the document in the link: https://bit.ly/2DsN7fM

• The first progress report of the Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP) for COVID-19 was released on July 1 with a requirement of US$ 6.71 billion. The second progress report for the Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP) for COVID-19 has been released on August 31. The funding requirements for COVID-19 response have risen to $10.31 billion out of which $506 million is allotted to Ethiopia. As of August 31, $2.36 billion (23 per cent) has been funded. For further updates: https://fts.unocha.org/appeals/952/summary and for GHRP second progress report https://bit.ly/2EXiorw