Ethiopia: COVID-19 Humanitarian impact - Situation Update No. 11, as of 22 August 2020

This report is prepared under the auspices of the National Emergency Coordination Center for COVID-19 response, led by the National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC), supported by OCHA Ethiopia with the participation of Cluster Coordinators. This issue covers the period from 9-22 August 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS

• As of 22 August, Ethiopia reported 39,033 confirmed COVID-19 cases compared to 22,253 on 8 August.

The cumulative number of recoveries has reached 14,480, while the number of deaths has increased to 662. Cases have risen exponentially in the last two weeks, with Addis Ababa counting a total of 23,708 cases followed by Oromia with 4,480 cases. (Source: MoH/ Ethiopia Public Health Institute, EPHI).

• On 14 August, President Sahle-Work Zewde called on the public for collective preventive efforts to promote proper use of face mask while announcing the official launch of MaskEthiopia Campaign in response to the WHO WearAMask Challenge. The president expressed, "let us all take part in this campaign by promoting the proper use of face masks as we all work to put a stop to this pandemic." A recent study indicates that despite the increasing community transmission, mask-wearing practice is at 76 per cent, while the handwashing practice is as low as 26 per cent.

• The Government launched the COVID-19 "ComBAT" nationwide campaign aimed to test 200,000 people for the virus in two weeks times and conduct door-to-door surveys covering 17 million citizens in the country to control the spread of the pandemic. The campaign also aims to empower and engage all relevant stakeholders and key partners in the community-led response. The National Emergency Coordination Center (NECC) is supporting this plan by coordinating and compiling the development of a joint strategy in cooperation with line ministries. It is also coordinating with regional disaster bureaus to support the strategy in the regions.

• The NECC, in cooperation with Dire Dawa city administration, established an Emergency Coordination Center to coordinate the multi-hazard response in the city.

• On 13 August, the Somali region health bureau confirmed eight (8) COVID-19 cases in two refugee camps in the region (Kabribayah and Awbare camps). Case management and control measures are being strengthened. UNHCR established two isolation centers inside the camps.

• On 19 August, World Humanitarian Day was commemorated under the theme #RealLifeHeroes in the country. The National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC), Deputy Commissioner Ato Damene Darota, and UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Dr. Catherine Sozi in their statements honored Government staff, line ministries, humanitarians, and donors for their contribution and standing with the Ethiopian Government in this challenging time and responding to the humanitarian crisis of COVID-19 pandemic, floods, food insecurity, displacement and desert locust infestation in the country.

• The National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) and WFP signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for ETB 157.609 million (~US$4,386,885) to provide cooked food for the quarantined people. According to the agreement, cooked food will be provided to quarantined people by the Ethiopian Public Health Institute, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education (for those who are hosted by universities), and Disaster Risk Management bureaus at the regional level for Quarantine Centers and Point of Entries. NDRMC will coordinate the implementation.

• Save the Children allocated ETB 42 million (~US$1,169,015) emergency fund for COVID-19 prevention and control activities. The fund will be used as cash support, food, health care, and sanitation support to vulnerable members of the society in six (6) cities and towns, including Bahir Dar, Hawassa, Dire Dawa, Adama, and Jigjiga. Close to 5,500 family heads and additional 22,144 members of the community will benefit. (Source: https://bit.ly/3iXldHR)

• The first progress report of the Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP) for COVID-19 was released on 1 July with a requirement of US$7.32 billion. As of 22 August, the funding requirements for COVID-19 response have risen to US$39.76 billion out of which US$506 million is allotted to Ethiopia. As of 22 August, $10.26 billion (19.9 per cent) has been funded. For further updates: https://fts.unocha.org/appeals/952/summary