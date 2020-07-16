Ethiopia: COVID-19 Humanitarian impact - Situation Update No. 08, As of 13 July 2020

This report is prepared under the auspices of the National Emergency Coordination Center for COVID-19 response, led by the National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC), supported by OCHA Ethiopia with participation of Cluster Coordinators. It covers the period from 19 June - 13 July 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS

The COVID-19 outbreak is gaining pace in Ethiopia, with cases and fatalities continuing to rise. As of 13 July, the number of confirmed cases in Ethiopia has risen to 7,969 compared to 3,954 on 18 June. (Source: MoH/ Ethiopia Public Health Institute, EPHI).

From June 15 – 20, the National Emergency Coordination Center (NECC) in cooperation with humanitarian partners conducted a multi-cluster assessment in quarantine centers (QCs) and points of entries (POEs) in seven regions and one city council.

On 19 June, the Government eased quarantine regulations by announcing that “all travelers arriving at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa carrying a certificate of negative PCR SARS-CoV-2 test, done up to 72 hours before arrival, will be able to follow the 14-day quarantine at home after giving sample upon arrival.

Travelers and returnees with no certificate of negative PCR SARS-CoV-2 test results will be quarantined for 7 days in the designated sites, tested, and then able to selfisolate for additional 7 days at home.”

The epidemic and subsequent prevention and containment measures have impacted the humanitarian response in the country. National clusters have estimated their activities have decreased by 7 per cent in 81 woredas. The Education sector was hit hardest by delayed activities, West-Wellega zone most impacted due to delayed protection activities.

Government’s movement restrictions related to COVID-19 (State of Emergency- SoE) have been eased allowing interregional movements throughout the country. Humanitarian partners can operate without restrictions while respecting the mandatory use of masks and respecting social distancing in their activities. Tigray region, which has its own SoE measures, has exempted humanitarian missions from the 14-days mandatory quarantine measure, in place since April.

Partners have expressed concern on the risk of relocating IDPs during COVID-19. As of 13 July, nearly 24,000 IDPs who were displaced by inter-communal conflict in 2017/ 2018 were returned by the government from Tuliguled district,

Jijiga town, and Qoloji IDP site in Somali region to various areas in Chinaksen district of East Hararge zone, Oromia region, while over 45,000 IDPs were returned to Tuliguled district in Somali region. In Metekel zone, Benishangul Gumuz region, over 28,000 IDPs were returned from Amhara region and internally from within various districts in the zone.

The Government of Japan donated over US$4 million to Ethiopia, as part of its emergency assistance for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds were channeled through UNICEF.

The first progress report of the Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP) for COVID-19 was released on 1 July.

The plan required $7.32 billion, out of which $506 million is for Ethiopia. As of 30 June it has received some $1.60 billion (24 per cent). For further updates: https://fts.unocha.org/appeals/952/summaryand for GHRP first addition https://reliefweb.int/report/world/global-humanitarian-response-plan-cov...

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The multi-agency assessment on quarantine centers and point of entries was conducted from June 15 – 20, 2020 in seven regions and one city council (Afar, Amhara, Benishangul Gumuz, Gambela, Oromia, Somali and Dire Dawa). Critical gaps were identified in food, shelter/NFI, WASH and lack of PPEs. The report has been distributed to line ministries and clusters to review the findings and take appropriate actions and is available at: https://bit.ly/2OwPaBa

Humanitarian needs in Ethiopia have increased as a result of COVID-19, the impact of the desert locust infestation, floods, and changes to the displacement landscape. The epidemic and subsequent prevention and containment measures have impacted the humanitarian response in the country. Seven out of eight National Clusters have estimated their activities have decreased by 7 per cent in 81 districts. The Education sector was hit hardest by delayed activities, while West-Wellega zone was most impacted due to delayed protection activities.

According to WHO regional office for Africa weekly bulletin (from 15-21 June 2020), the COVID-19 outbreak continues across the Africa region. The daily caseload remains high, albeit with a continuous decrease in the overall case-fatality ratio. The distribution of transmission in the region has shown little change in the past two weeks; 27 countries are experiencing community transmission, 13 have clusters of cases and seven have sporadic cases of COVID-19. Cholera, yellow fever and measles outbreak are also being reported in Ethiopia. A total of 8,191 cholera cases with 112 associated deaths have been reported from six districts in SNNPR and two districts in Oromia region. The measles outbreak is also ongoing in Oromia, Amhara and Tigray regions. A total of 575 suspected cases and 7 deaths were reported with the majority of suspected cases being reported from the Oromia region.

According to IOM, despite border closures and movement restrictions in the region due to the COVID-19, incoming movements (62 per cent) are significantly higher than outgoing ones (38 per cent). A total of 1,168 people were observed leaving Ethiopia, of which 474 (41 per cent) were going to Somalia, while 1,881 entered Ethiopia, of which 892 (47 per cent) were from Djibouti. The incoming movement from Djibouti is unusual and likely related to unsuccessful attempts to cross to Yemen/ Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The majority of the observed population was male (72 per cent), while 28 per cent was female. 4 per cent of those moving were children, out of which close to three quarters were boys.

According to the Logistic Cluster, Addis Ababa Humanitarian Air Hub transported more than 425 metric tons (MT) of medical supplies and equipment to 53 countries in Africa on behalf of humanitarian agencies. Logistic cluster constructed four Mobile Storage Units (MSUs) screening centers and waiting areas for truck drivers at the Djibouti border areas of Deweleand Galafi and installed three flospans and one mobile storage unit within the Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI) for the storage of medical supplies and equipment.

The INGO CARE has released a Rapid Gender Analysis (RGA) for COVID-19, which shows how women are most likely to be adversely affected than men, as they earn less and are over-represented in the informal sector employment. Likewise, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) has increased related to tensions at household level, due to ‘lockdown’ at home, while services to survivors have been disrupted or become inaccessible due to COVID-19 restrictions. The RGA also highlighted the loss of household income, higher risk of violence in the household and lack of access to schooling exacerbated the occurrence of child marriage. The Bureau of women, children affairs of Amhara has recently rescued more than 500 girls from child marriage in northern Ethiopia. Overall, nearly 25 million pre-primary, primary, secondary and tertiary level learners are staying at home following the shutdown of schools throughout Ethiopia.