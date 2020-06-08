Ethiopia: COVID-19 Humanitarian impact - Situation Update No. 06, As of 4 June 2020

This report is prepared under the auspices of the National Emergency Coordination Center for COVID-19 response, led by the National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC), supported by OCHA Ethiopia with participation of Cluster Coordinators. It covers the period from 19 May – 4 June 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 4 June, there are 1,636 confirmed cases and 18 deaths in Ethiopia. The number of cases has increased exponentially the past two weeks (70 percent of total). Cases are increasing in the regions, especially Somali, Oromia, and Amhara, with the exception of Gambela that has no cases confirmed. The vast majority (1,205) have been reported in Addis Ababa (74 per cent). (Source: MoH/ Ethiopia Public Health Institute)

On 27 May, a new COVID-19 testing laboratory was inaugurated in Gambella, bringing the number of testing laboratories in the country to 31 and the national testing capacity to 7,500 persons/ day. The national target is 52 laboratories and test capacity to 15,500 persons/ day.

The response to COVID-19 continues to be challenged by the influx of returning Ethiopian migrants from foreign countries through formal/ informal entry points. In the last ten 10 days, around 800 people arrived to Addis Ababa from the Middle East and 5,600 people from neighboring countries in the last three weeks.

COVID-19 and limited health partners are stretching the health response capacity at a time when Cholera or Measles outbreaks are taking place. UNICEF has announced that the national measles vaccination campaign, which had been postponed by COVID-19, is due to commence shortly.

Humanitarian partners have noted that they have managed to procure locally/ nationally the necessary facial masks, hand sanitizer and gloves to ensure safe continuity of operations. On the health response side, there continues to be a shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health workers to support the government response. UNICEF and WHO are working with the Ministry of Health to procure the necessary PPEs.

As of 30 May, there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in refugee camps and other locations sheltering refugees and asylum seekers. The Agency for Refugees and Returnees Affairs (ARRA), UNHCR and partners continue to intensify efforts to prevent the spread of the virus in refugee camps, hosting over 761,000 refugees.

OCHA has assessed the impact of COVID-19 on humanitarian operations, involving national counterparts and IASC Clusters. Overall, it is estimated that 11 per cent of regular activities have been impacted across the country.

The USAID-supported ‘Famine Early Warning Systems Network’ (FewsNet) has announced that in Ethiopia, “COVID19 related restrictions, coupled with the broader economic decline, desert locust upsurge, flooding, and the general decrease in incomes has led to atypically high humanitarian needs across much of the country”.