Ethiopia COVID-19 Fact Sheet (April - May 2020)

The ICRC delegation in Ethiopia has rapidly adapted to the evolving reality of the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country and is stepping up its response to the crisis integrating COVID-19 as an important new parameter in its operations. In response to the crisis, the ICRC has been supplying infection prevention and control items and other essential products to vulnerable people in particular, including detainees, conflict affected people and people with physical disabilities. It has reached 31 places of detention with infection prevention and control items to help them reduce infection among detainees In partnership with the Ethiopian Red Cross Society (ERCS), the ICRC also supported communities and health institutions with essential items. Together with ERCS, it has also strived in passing COVID-19 prevention messages to the public by using different media outlets.