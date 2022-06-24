Ethiopia Country Refugee Response Plan (January 2022 - December 2022)

Needs Analysis

Partners have been conducting needs analysis on a continuous basis through a multi-sectoral and participatory approach on protection, education, energy and environment, food security, health and nutrition, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), agriculture, cash-based assistance, livelihoods, shelter and non-food items (NFIs). These include assessments on refugees not attending schooling camps and energy/environment assessment in refugees' settings. Need analysis often seek to assess where strategic investments are needed for both refugee and host communities to maximize the impact with short term and longer-term solutions, without losing the perspective of the most critical needs.