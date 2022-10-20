Ethiopia: Consolidated Participatory assessment Report 2021

Executive Summary

In 2021, UNHCR Ethiopia, together with partners, conducted participatory assessments (PA) in different refugee locations of Addis Ababa, Afar, Assosa, Gambella, Jijiga and Melkadida. The PA exercise was not conducted in northern Ethiopia due to ongoing security restrictions.

As of 31 December 2021, Ethiopia hosts 823,951 refugees and asylum-seekers. The six refugee-hosting locations of Addis Ababa, Afar, Assosa, Gambella, Jijiga and Melkadida account for 778,123 (94%) of the total refugee population in Ethiopia.

A total of 5,969 respondents participated in the PA exercise, which is a representative sample of 0.8% of the total number of refugees in the six locations. Data collection, information gathering and interactive analysis during the PA was done through Key Informant Interviews (KII), Focus Group Discussions (FGD) and desk reviews. In some locations, (Addis Ababa, Jijiga, and Melkadida) data was collected using the KoBo platform, while the rest of the locations relied on manual collection and recording of data. In all locations, data was collected in line with age, gender, and diversity considerations.

Following the roll-out of the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR), UNHCR, as the key Refugee Protection Agency, intends to leverage the annual participatory assessments to generate evidence for mobilization of resources to advance refugee self-reliance and development of host regions.

Based on the PA exercises across the six locations, the following are the key highlights of the key findings:

Gender-Based Violence (GBV): GBV remained a key area of concern affecting refugee women and girls, with limited access to energy sources highlighted as a major contributing/risk factor to GBV incidents being perpetrated against women and girls, whenever they leave their homes/ camps in search of firewood. Other factors, including inadequate livelihood opportunities, as well as community, cultural, and religious biases against women and girls were highlighted as contributing/increasing the risk of exposure to GBV for women and girls. Weak legal and judicial responses against perpetrators were highlighted as a major gap in the GBV prevention and response with survivors also indicating stigma, fear, and discrimination as the major reasons for not reporting incidents of GBV. GBV mainstreaming across all sectors should remain a top priority for the operation in line with the National Action Plan on GBV Prevention, Risk Mitigation, and Response (NAP).

Child Protection and Education: The number of unaccompanied and separated children (UASCs) was reported to be higher in urban settings than in field locations. Refugee children across the Ethiopia operation were reported to be at risk of early/forced marriage, domestic violence, denial of schooling opportunities for girls and child labour, among others. Refugee youth and children across all locations highlighted access to education as a key priority area. Most refugee children and youth reported overcrowded schools and poor infrastructure and facilities as a major reason for increased school dropout rates. Child-Friendly Spaces in schools and refugee camps were reported to be inadequate across all field locations. The long distance between schools and refugee camps was also highlighted as a reason for poor school attendance. While refugee children, particularly girls, desire to continue with their education, they are often seen as a source of income for their families and are consequently subjected to early/forced marriage for dowry.

Registration and Documentation: Refugee registration and access to documentation were highlighted as serious protection concerns by all refugee groups, particularly children. While all refugees without documentation do not benefit from any services, refugee children, who do not hold civil documentation, do not benefit from additional services such as enrollment in schools and are at heightened risk of becoming stateless.

Security and Access to Justice: Although access to justice is guaranteed under the 1951 Refugee Convention and the Ethiopian Refugees Proclamation No. 1110/2019, this right remains limited for refugees across the Ethiopia Operation. As a result, refugees often rely on informal traditional justice resolution mechanisms. Refugees feel relatively safe in the camps having established their own community security structures, although more women than men reported feeling insecure.

Community Participation and Representation: Refugees across the Ethiopia Operation have established well-functioning leadership structures. However, in some locations, refugees reported bias and discrimination against persons with specific needs, including persons with disabilities, in representational fora. Overall, there is gender inequality in the leadership structures with more men than women in these leadership structures.

Shelter: Refugees across the Ethiopia Operation identified shelter as a major challenge facing refugees, particularly in the refugee camps. Refugee men and women reported, there were inadequate and sub-standard shelter facilities for their families in the camps and in the reception centres. Refugees possess shelter construction skills, and there is a need to tap into these skills.

Energy and Environment: Refugees in field locations reported limited access to sustainable and alternative energy sources such as charcoal, briquettes, and firewood as a significant challenge, leading to the cutting of trees and environment degradation. In addition, there is a direct link between the unavailability of alternative energy sources and the occurrence of GBV in field locations. On a positive note, refugees possess skills in producing charcoal stoves and are engaged in tree planting campaigns.

Livelihoods: Across the Ethiopia Operation, refugees reported limited livelihood and employment opportunities. Although the Government of Ethiopia, UNHCR, and partners have made efforts to boost refugee self-reliance by revising legal frameworks to do away with legal and procedural barriers, the impact on the lives of refugees remains minimal. A vast majority of refugees rely on food and non-food assistance provided by humanitarian agencies and on remittances and support from their relatives abroad. UNHCR and Development Partners, however, continue to explore ways of supporting the Government in advancing its commitments to the Global Refugee Forum in 2019.

Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH): Refugees across all field locations reported water shortages in the camps as an area for improvement with water points reported to be inadequate, and where such waterpoints were adequate, they were often dry. While this is reflected across conversations with women, girls, men, and boys, it is women and girls, who are most affected, as they are often expected to travel long distances in search of water for their families.

Health: Refugees reported challenges in accessing health services under the national systems. In field locations, refugees reported that the quality of health services provided was below average, with drug shortages and referrals for specialized treatment identified as major concerns. Refugees, however, reported that they were satisfied with the information shared on COVID-19 prevention.

Food and Nutrition: Refugees in field locations reported that food and nutrition services were below average. They cited the inadequacy of the food rations/basket provided and the absence of a diversified diet. Some locations also reported interruptions in the food distribution cycle as an area of concern.

Durable Solutions: The limited number of resettlement quotas compared against the significant number of refugees in need of resettlement and other durable solutions such as complementary pathways, continues to be reported by all refugees as an area of concern.

Onward (Irregular) Movement: In the urban refugee setting, irregular movement was identified as one of the most serious protection risks faced by refugee youth and women with young children. Most of these irregular movements are triggered by the intention to pursue better opportunities elsewhere. Refugee men and women in both urban and camp settings reported that access to livelihood opportunities would be an effective way to address onward/irregular movement.

More specific recommendations have been made for each of the sectors (see §4 - Sectoral Findings).