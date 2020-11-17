Ethiopia - Conflict intensification and displacement (DG ECHO, UN, INGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 November 2020)

Military confrontation heavily escalated leading to hundreds of casualties, injuries and significant displacement, in particular at the border areas between Tigray, Amhara, and Afar regions.

30,000 people have crossed into Sudan, fleeing worsening insecurity and conflict that has spilled over Ethiopia’s borders and threatens to destabilize the wider Horn of Africa region.

With reports of increasing casualties and serious human rights abuses, concerns are very much rising for the protection of civilians and humanitarian workers. Earlier this month, 3 Red Cross ambulances came under cross fire.

There is currently still no access to Tigray for humanitarian agencies from other regions and communication lines remain cut off, making information flow and corroboration of media reports very difficult for the humanitarian community, as well as to monitor population movement and additional humanitarian needs.