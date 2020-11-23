Ethiopia
Ethiopia - Conflict escalation and concern for civilians (DG ECHO, UN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 November 2020)
- Military confrontation is rapidly escalating in the country. On 22 November, the Ethiopian Prime Minister issued a 72-hour deadline for Tigrean forces to surrender, calling on civilians to cooperate in order to minimise the damage. Under International Humanitarian Law, all civilians must be protected from military operations.
- There is still no humanitarian access to Tigray and to the areas affected by the conflict, except the limited access for the Ethiopian Red Cross, ICRC and MSF. Tigray remains largely sealed off, with its population locked, there is limited electricity service, fuel and cash are in shortage.
- With reports of increasing casualties and serious human rights abuses, there is deep concern for the safety and humanitarian situation of people within Tigray, including those depending on external assistance before the crisis.
- 38,500 people have fled so far to Sudan and internal displacement is reported and feared to be massive within Tigray.
- Violence also caused new displacements in other regions, including over 50,000 persons internally displaced during the last 6 days in Konso, Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples' Region.