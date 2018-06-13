Ethiopia: Comprehensive Level 3 Registration and BIMS Enrolment May 2018 Newsletter

As of 31 May 2018, a total of 70,130 individuals (7.6% of the total refugee population) went through comprehensive level 3 (L3) registration exercise and 50,289 individuals got enrolled on Biometric Identity Management System (BIMS) in Ethiopia. This comprehensive level 3 and BIMS exercise aims to provide support to the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF), pledges made by Government of Ethiopia, improved protection, targeted assistance, and effective durable solutions for the forcibly displaced population.

UNHCR Representation Office in Ethiopia launched comprehensive level 3 registration and Biometrics Identity Management System (BIMS) exercise in July 2017 starting from Addis Ababa (L3 infographics attached). Thereafter, the exercise continued implementing in South Omo of Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples' (SNNP) Region, Endabaguna refugee reception centre in Shire, Dolo Ado reception centre in Melkadida, and Nguenyyiel refugee camp in Gambella. BIMS is a UNHCR corporate identity management system.

Comprehensive level 3 registration has been planned under one-stop-shop registration model where refugees have seamless access to services provided by UNHCR, Government (ARRA) and all relevant partners via one physical location. These agencies provide registration, protection, refugee vital events registration and other assistance. At the end of the registration, all refugee families receive proof of registration document and individuals aged 14 and above receive refugee / asylum seeker identity card.