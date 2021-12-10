Ethiopia
Ethiopia – Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
115 MILLION Estimated Population of Ethiopia
UN – December 2020
23.8 MILLION Estimated People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Ethiopia
UN – February 2021
795,108 Number of Refugees in Ethiopia
UNHCR – August 2021
12.9 MILLION Estimated People in Need of Emergency Food Assistance
IPC – January–June 2021
7.1 MILLION Estimated People in Need of Nutrition Assistance
UN – February 2021
The food emergency in Ethiopia is projected to persist through January 2022 due to conflict, drought conditions, and poor macroeconomic conditions.
Conflict, insecurity, and extreme weather continue to generate population displacement, with an estimated 4.2 million people displaced across Ethiopia as of July.
Desert locust breeding is underway in northern Ethiopia, with locust swarms expected to migrate northward and eastward to nearby regions and countries in October.
With USAID/BHA support, the CRS-led JEOP reached more than 3.3 million individuals with food assistance and WFP distributed nearly 276,000 MT of food assistance from May to September.