Ethiopia – Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

115 MILLION Estimated Population of Ethiopia

UN – December 2020

23.8 MILLION Estimated People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Ethiopia

UN – February 2021

795,108 Number of Refugees in Ethiopia

UNHCR – August 2021

12.9 MILLION Estimated People in Need of Emergency Food Assistance

IPC – January–June 2021

7.1 MILLION Estimated People in Need of Nutrition Assistance

UN – February 2021

The food emergency in Ethiopia is projected to persist through January 2022 due to conflict, drought conditions, and poor macroeconomic conditions.

Conflict, insecurity, and extreme weather continue to generate population displacement, with an estimated 4.2 million people displaced across Ethiopia as of July.

Desert locust breeding is underway in northern Ethiopia, with locust swarms expected to migrate northward and eastward to nearby regions and countries in October.