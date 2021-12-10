Ethiopia

Ethiopia – Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

115 MILLION Estimated Population of Ethiopia
UN – December 2020

23.8 MILLION Estimated People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Ethiopia
UN – February 2021

795,108 Number of Refugees in Ethiopia
UNHCR – August 2021

12.9 MILLION Estimated People in Need of Emergency Food Assistance
IPC – January–June 2021

7.1 MILLION Estimated People in Need of Nutrition Assistance
UN – February 2021

  • The food emergency in Ethiopia is projected to persist through January 2022 due to conflict, drought conditions, and poor macroeconomic conditions.

  • Conflict, insecurity, and extreme weather continue to generate population displacement, with an estimated 4.2 million people displaced across Ethiopia as of July.

  • Desert locust breeding is underway in northern Ethiopia, with locust swarms expected to migrate northward and eastward to nearby regions and countries in October.

  • With USAID/BHA support, the CRS-led JEOP reached more than 3.3 million individuals with food assistance and WFP distributed nearly 276,000 MT of food assistance from May to September.

