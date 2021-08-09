Ethiopia – Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

115 MILLION Estimated Population of Ethiopia UN – December 2020

23.8 MILLION Estimated People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Ethiopia UN – February 2021

785,322 Number of Refugees in Ethiopia UNHCR – June 2021

12.9 MILLION Estimated People In Need of Emergency Food Assistance IPC – January–June 2021

7.1 MILLION Estimated People In Need of Nutrition Assistance UN – February 2021

Populations across areas of Afar, Amhara, Benishangul-Gumuz, Oromia, and Somali regions will likely continue to experience Crisis—IPC 3—levels of acute food insecurity through January 2022 as a result of continued conflict and drought.

As of April, more than 4 million IDPs were sheltering across Ethiopia, nearly double the 2.1 million IDPs identified at the beginning of 2021.