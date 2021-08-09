Ethiopia
Ethiopia – Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
115 MILLION Estimated Population of Ethiopia UN – December 2020
23.8 MILLION Estimated People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Ethiopia UN – February 2021
785,322 Number of Refugees in Ethiopia UNHCR – June 2021
12.9 MILLION Estimated People In Need of Emergency Food Assistance IPC – January–June 2021
7.1 MILLION Estimated People In Need of Nutrition Assistance UN – February 2021
Populations across areas of Afar, Amhara, Benishangul-Gumuz, Oromia, and Somali regions will likely continue to experience Crisis—IPC 3—levels of acute food insecurity through January 2022 as a result of continued conflict and drought.
As of April, more than 4 million IDPs were sheltering across Ethiopia, nearly double the 2.1 million IDPs identified at the beginning of 2021.
Insecurity related to the ongoing crisis in Tigray Region is generating humanitarian needs elsewhere in Ethiopia, with violence displacing 54,000 people in Afar in mid-July.