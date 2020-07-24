Ethiopia + 5 more
Ethiopia ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
Atypically high food assistance needs expected through remainder of 2020
Insecurity in Oromiya disrupts humanitarian operations
COVID-19 crisis drives increased humanitarian needs estimates
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
The June 29 killing of a prominent Oromo activist and musician have led to protests in the capital city of Addis Ababa and Oromiya Region in recent weeks, disrupting humanitarian access and delivery of relief commodities to certain areas.
On June 9, humanitarian agencies, in consultation with the Government of Ethiopia (GoE), released a revised 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), requesting a total of $1.7 billion to respond to the acute needs of 16.5 million people due to the impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, desert locust infestations, and conflict- and flood-related displacement, among other factors. The figure represents an increase from the 8.4 million people identified for assistance by the initial HRP released in January.
USAID implementing partners have continued to respond to acute food needs across Ethiopia in recent months, reaching more than 3.4 million food-insecure people with emergency food assistance between April and June.