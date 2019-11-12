Ethiopia ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019
HIGHLIGHTS
High food prices constrain household purchasing power, exacerbate food assistance needs in much of eastern Ethiopia
UN warns of ongoing protection risks and humanitarian needs among returned IDPs
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Since the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) commenced returns of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their original areas of residence in early May, some IDPs have again relocated to new or previous areas of displacement due to destroyed housing, disrupted livelihoods, limited humanitarian assistance, and ongoing conflict-related risks in their original locations, relief actors report. As of July, approximately 1.6 million people remained displaced across Ethiopia, a reduction of nearly 600,000 IDPs since May, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
The U.S. Government (USG) remains the largest humanitarian donor to Ethiopia, providing nearly $496 million in FY 2019 support for relief efforts in the country. As of late September, international donors had contributed more than $617 million toward the humanitarian response in 2019, while the GoE had contributed nearly $72 million.