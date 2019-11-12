Ethiopia ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

Since the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) commenced returns of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their original areas of residence in early May, some IDPs have again relocated to new or previous areas of displacement due to destroyed housing, disrupted livelihoods, limited humanitarian assistance, and ongoing conflict-related risks in their original locations, relief actors report. As of July, approximately 1.6 million people remained displaced across Ethiopia, a reduction of nearly 600,000 IDPs since May, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).