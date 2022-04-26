Ethiopia - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

117.9 MILLION

Estimated Population of Ethiopia

UN – Dec 2021

25.9 MILLION

Estimated People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Ethiopia

UN – Dec 2021

844,589

Estimated Refugees in Ethiopia

UNHCR – March 2021

8 MILLION

Estimated People Affected by Drought in Ethiopia

UN – April 2022

4.5 MILLION

Estimated IDPs in Ethiopia

IOM – February 2022

• Drought conditions following a third consecutive poor rainy season in late 2021 have affected 8 million people across southern and southeastern Ethiopia as of April, leading to critical water shortages and heightened needs for emergency food assistance.

• Russia’s war on Ukraine and the resultant disruption of global markets—including anticipated food shortages—will likely exacerbate already high levels of acute food insecurity in Ethiopia throughout 2022.

• On April 26, the USG announced more than $53 million in additional funding to provide emergency food, health, nutrition, and WASH assistance to drought-affected populations in Ethiopia.