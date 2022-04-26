Ethiopia + 1 more
Ethiopia - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
117.9 MILLION
Estimated Population of Ethiopia
UN – Dec 2021
25.9 MILLION
Estimated People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Ethiopia
UN – Dec 2021
844,589
Estimated Refugees in Ethiopia
UNHCR – March 2021
8 MILLION
Estimated People Affected by Drought in Ethiopia
UN – April 2022
4.5 MILLION
Estimated IDPs in Ethiopia
IOM – February 2022
• Drought conditions following a third consecutive poor rainy season in late 2021 have affected 8 million people across southern and southeastern Ethiopia as of April, leading to critical water shortages and heightened needs for emergency food assistance.
• Russia’s war on Ukraine and the resultant disruption of global markets—including anticipated food shortages—will likely exacerbate already high levels of acute food insecurity in Ethiopia throughout 2022.
• On April 26, the USG announced more than $53 million in additional funding to provide emergency food, health, nutrition, and WASH assistance to drought-affected populations in Ethiopia.