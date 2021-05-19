Ethiopia
Ethiopia – Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
115 MILLION Estimated Population of Ethiopia UN – December 2020
23.8 MILLION Estimated People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Ethiopia UN – February 2021
814,535 Number of Refugees in Ethiopia UN – April 2021
11.1 MILLION Estimated People in Need of Emergency Food Assistance IPC – January-June 2021
7.1 MILLION Estimated People in Need of Nutrition Assistance UN – February 2021
Escalating violence in southern Amhara, along the Afar–Somali border, and in parts of Oromiya in recent months has resulted in significant population displacement and hundreds of civilian deaths.
Approximately 23.8 million people across Ethiopia will likely require humanitarian assistance through September, according to the 2021 Ethiopia HNO.
Continued drought in parts of northern and southern Ethiopia in recent months has diminished food production and exacerbated humanitarian needs