Ethiopia

Ethiopia – Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

115 MILLION Estimated Population of Ethiopia UN – December 2020

23.8 MILLION Estimated People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Ethiopia UN – February 2021

814,535 Number of Refugees in Ethiopia UN – April 2021

11.1 MILLION Estimated People in Need of Emergency Food Assistance IPC – January-June 2021

7.1 MILLION Estimated People in Need of Nutrition Assistance UN – February 2021

  • Escalating violence in southern Amhara, along the Afar–Somali border, and in parts of Oromiya in recent months has resulted in significant population displacement and hundreds of civilian deaths.

  • Approximately 23.8 million people across Ethiopia will likely require humanitarian assistance through September, according to the 2021 Ethiopia HNO.

  • Continued drought in parts of northern and southern Ethiopia in recent months has diminished food production and exacerbated humanitarian needs

