Ethiopia – Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

115 MILLION Estimated Population of Ethiopia UN – December 2020

23.8 MILLION Estimated People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Ethiopia UN – February 2021

814,535 Number of Refugees in Ethiopia UN – April 2021

11.1 MILLION Estimated People in Need of Emergency Food Assistance IPC – January-June 2021

7.1 MILLION Estimated People in Need of Nutrition Assistance UN – February 2021

Escalating violence in southern Amhara, along the Afar–Somali border, and in parts of Oromiya in recent months has resulted in significant population displacement and hundreds of civilian deaths.

Approximately 23.8 million people across Ethiopia will likely require humanitarian assistance through September, according to the 2021 Ethiopia HNO.