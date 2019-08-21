21 Aug 2019

Ethiopia ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

from US Agency for International Development
Published on 21 Aug 2019
HIGHLIGHTS

  • Below-average rainfall and rising food prices increase food assistance needs across eastern Ethiopia

  • USAID/FFP contributes nearly $236 million to date in FY 2019 to support urgent food and nutrition activities in Ethiopia

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • Since early May, the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) has returned many internally displaced persons (IDPs) to areas of origin. However, many returnees are unable to return to original locations due to destruction of housing and disrupted livelihoods, as well as ongoing security concerns, prompting some to relocate to new or previous areas of displacement according to humanitarian partners.

  • Poor March-to-May rains throughout southern pastoral areas, including much of Oromiya and Somali regions, have limited pasture regeneration, livestock productivity, and livelihood opportunities. Late onset and irregular February-to-May seasonal precipitation in rainfed agricultural areas will likely contribute to below-average seasonal harvests in central and north-central Ethiopia.

  • The $1.0 billion international donor contribution to the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) was 34 percent funded as of August 19, according to the UN. The GoE has contributed its planned $288.1 million toward the $1.3 billion HRP funding request.

