08 Mar 2018

Ethiopia ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018

from US Agency for International Development
HIGHLIGHTS

  • UN projects nearly 7.9 million people could require humanitarian assistance during 2018

  • USG announces $110 million in additional humanitarian funding for the Ethiopia response

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • Sustained, large-scale emergency assistance—including food, nutrition, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) interventions—is required during 2018 to prevent severe levels of food insecurity and acute malnutrition in Ethiopia, particularly in Somali Region, the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) reported in early March.

  • On March 6, the U.S. Government (USorG) announced an additional $110 million in humanitarian funding for the emergency response in Ethiopia. The new funding, comprising nearly $107 million from USAID/FFP and more than $3 million from USAID/OFDA, will support emergency food assistance and life-saving nutrition and WASH interventions for conflict-and drought-affected populations across the country.

