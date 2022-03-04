Ethiopia – Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

117.9 MILLION

Estimated Population of Ethiopia

UN – Dec 2021

25.9 MILLION

Estimated People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Ethiopia

UN – Dec 2021

824,000

Estimated Refugees in Ethiopia

UNHCR – Dec2021

6.8 MILLION

Estimated People Affected by Drought in Ethiopia

UN – Feb 2022

4.2 MILLION

Estimated IDPs in Ethiopia

UN – Sept 2021

• Drought conditions linked to a third consecutive poor rainy season in late 2021 had affected 6.8 million people across southern Ethiopia as of February, with affected populations facing critical water shortages and heightened needs for emergency food assistance.

• The expansion of insecurity in Benishangul-Gumuz Region in early 2022 has resulted in the displacement of thousands of refugees while limiting relief actors’ access to crisis-affected populations.

• USAID/BHA assistance enabled the CRS-led JEOP to provide emergency food assistance to 4.6 million people across Ethiopia between October and November, while partner WFP reached nearly 452,000 drought-affected people in Somali Region.