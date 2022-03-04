Ethiopia + 1 more
Ethiopia – Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
117.9 MILLION
Estimated Population of Ethiopia
UN – Dec 2021
25.9 MILLION
Estimated People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Ethiopia
UN – Dec 2021
824,000
Estimated Refugees in Ethiopia
UNHCR – Dec2021
6.8 MILLION
Estimated People Affected by Drought in Ethiopia
UN – Feb 2022
4.2 MILLION
Estimated IDPs in Ethiopia
UN – Sept 2021
• Drought conditions linked to a third consecutive poor rainy season in late 2021 had affected 6.8 million people across southern Ethiopia as of February, with affected populations facing critical water shortages and heightened needs for emergency food assistance.
• The expansion of insecurity in Benishangul-Gumuz Region in early 2022 has resulted in the displacement of thousands of refugees while limiting relief actors’ access to crisis-affected populations.
• USAID/BHA assistance enabled the CRS-led JEOP to provide emergency food assistance to 4.6 million people across Ethiopia between October and November, while partner WFP reached nearly 452,000 drought-affected people in Somali Region.