Ethiopia
Ethiopia – Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
115 MILLION Estimated Population of Ethiopia UN – 2020
19.2 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance GoE and UN – August 2020
801,000 Estimated Number of Refugees in Ethiopia UN – January 2021
12.9 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Food Assistance IPC – January-June 2021
Insecurity in parts of western and southern Ethiopia— including Benishangul-Gumuz Region’s Metekel Zone,
Oromiya Region’s West Wollega Zone, and SNNP Region’s Konso Zone—continues to drive widespread displacement and elevated humanitarian needs.
Nearly 13 million Ethiopians will likely require emergency food assistance through July due to conflict, drought, locust infestations, and COVID-19, according to food security monitors.
Ethiopian authorities and relief actors completed the first phase of a cholera vaccination campaign in late January, immunizing more than 1.6 million people in Gambella, Oromiya, Sidama, and SNNP regions.