Ethiopia – Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

115 MILLION Estimated Population of Ethiopia UN – 2020

19.2 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance GoE and UN – August 2020

801,000 Estimated Number of Refugees in Ethiopia UN – January 2021

12.9 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Food Assistance IPC – January-June 2021

 Insecurity in parts of western and southern Ethiopia— including Benishangul-Gumuz Region’s Metekel Zone,

Oromiya Region’s West Wollega Zone, and SNNP Region’s Konso Zone—continues to drive widespread displacement and elevated humanitarian needs.

 Nearly 13 million Ethiopians will likely require emergency food assistance through July due to conflict, drought, locust infestations, and COVID-19, according to food security monitors.

 Ethiopian authorities and relief actors completed the first phase of a cholera vaccination campaign in late January, immunizing more than 1.6 million people in Gambella, Oromiya, Sidama, and SNNP regions.