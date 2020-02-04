Ethiopia ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

An estimated 8.4 million people in Ethiopia will require humanitarian assistance in 2020, according to the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). Approximately 54 percent of the population in need are children, predominantly residing in Oromiya and Somali regions. In addition, due to ongoing conflict, climatic shocks, and crop and pasture loss from the current desert locust outbreak, approximately 6.4 million people will require food assistance during the year, the HRP reports.

U.S. Ambassador Michael A. Raynor declared a disaster due to the effects of the desert locust infestation in Ethiopia on November 18. In response, USAID/OFDA supported the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to conduct critical pest control operations across the country. The current infestation is the largest Ethiopia has experienced in 25 years—with nearly 581,000 acres of crop, forest, and pasture land affected as of late January—and could negatively impact food security and livelihoods among local populations in 2020, FAO reports.