04 Feb 2020

Ethiopia ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 03 Feb 2020
preview
Download PDF (472.35 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Largest desert locust infestation in 25 years damages crops in six regions

  • WFP supports 2.3 million people with food assistance during December

  • Acute food insecurity and malnutrition will persist across Ethiopia in 2020

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • An estimated 8.4 million people in Ethiopia will require humanitarian assistance in 2020, according to the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). Approximately 54 percent of the population in need are children, predominantly residing in Oromiya and Somali regions. In addition, due to ongoing conflict, climatic shocks, and crop and pasture loss from the current desert locust outbreak, approximately 6.4 million people will require food assistance during the year, the HRP reports.

  • U.S. Ambassador Michael A. Raynor declared a disaster due to the effects of the desert locust infestation in Ethiopia on November 18. In response, USAID/OFDA supported the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to conduct critical pest control operations across the country. The current infestation is the largest Ethiopia has experienced in 25 years—with nearly 581,000 acres of crop, forest, and pasture land affected as of late January—and could negatively impact food security and livelihoods among local populations in 2020, FAO reports.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.