05 Feb 2019

Ethiopia ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 05 Feb 2019
Download PDF (653.46 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Approximately 2.9 million people remain displaced in Ethiopia as of January

• The GoE’s new refugee law expands refugees’ access to national services

• UN releases rapid response plan to respond to humanitarian needs in Benishangul Gumuz and Oromiya

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

• Insecurity throughout Ethiopia continues to prompt population displacement, generate humanitarian needs, and hinder relief organizations from delivering life-saving assistance. More than 80 percent of the 2.9 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) identified throughout the country have cited conflict as the primary driver of displacement. Humanitarian agencies are providing assistance to vulnerable populations as security conditions and other access constraints, such as poor infrastructure, permit.

• Below-average October-to-December deyr rains in southern Ethiopia has reduced the availability of water and pasture and slowed the recovery of some herders, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET). As a result, vulnerable populations in pastoral areas are expected to experience Crisis—IPC 3—levels of acute food insecurity through May, FEWS NET reports.

