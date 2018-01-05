05 Jan 2018

Ethiopia ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 05 Jan 2018
preview
Download PDF (200.32 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Relief actors require more than $400 million to maintain response activities through July, the GoE and UN report

• Conflict displaces an estimated 857,000 people in Oromiya and Somali

• FEWS NET warns of deteriorating food security in Somali

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

• Humanitarian actors appealed for more than $400 million in immediate resources to sustain emergency response activities in Ethiopia through July, according to an alert jointly published by the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) and the UN on December 29.

• The NDRMC reported that conflict in border areas between Oromiya and Somali regions since late August had displaced an estimated 857,000 people in the two regions as of late December.

• Food security is projected to deteriorate through mid-2018 in southeastern Ethiopia, with parts of Somali—including Afder, Dollo, Jarar, Korahe, and Liben zones—most severely affected, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

By Amy Benson

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.