Ethiopia ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

• Relief actors require more than $400 million to maintain response activities through July, the GoE and UN report

• Conflict displaces an estimated 857,000 people in Oromiya and Somali

• FEWS NET warns of deteriorating food security in Somali

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

• Humanitarian actors appealed for more than $400 million in immediate resources to sustain emergency response activities in Ethiopia through July, according to an alert jointly published by the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) and the UN on December 29.

• The NDRMC reported that conflict in border areas between Oromiya and Somali regions since late August had displaced an estimated 857,000 people in the two regions as of late December.

• Food security is projected to deteriorate through mid-2018 in southeastern Ethiopia, with parts of Somali—including Afder, Dollo, Jarar, Korahe, and Liben zones—most severely affected, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET).