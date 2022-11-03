Ethiopia: Comment by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on signing of cessation of hostilities agreement

Yesterday’s agreement between the Ethiopian Government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) is an encouraging and bold step towards ending the two-year-old conflict that has claimed many lives, caused widespread displacement and untold suffering and ruin.

I particularly welcome the agreement’s strong emphasis on human rights, including condemning sexual and gender-based violence, violence against children, girls, women, and older people and the commitment to implement a comprehensive national transitional justice policy. Consultation with all relevant stakeholders, including victims and civil society, will be crucial in the design of this policy.

The implementation of these commitments – which are in line with the recommendations of our 2021 joint investigation report with the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission – is crucial to ensure accountability for gross violations of international human rights and humanitarian law. Effective remedies and adequate reparation will be key for victims, and to foster reconciliation and national healing.

I call on all parties to ensure human rights remain central to the implementation of the agreement. Regular monitoring and reporting are crucial to prevent human rights violations and abuses in all areas affected by hostilities.

My Office will be available to support the parties in implementing the agreement, particularly the accountability and transitional justice provisions.

