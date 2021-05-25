Ethiopia: Civil Unrest - Final Report, DREF n° MDRET022 (25 May 2021)

SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Protests erupted in Oromia region and Addis Ababa in ending June 2020, following the killing of a pop star. This event triggered ethnic tension and violence in the country, leading to loss of lives, destruction of properties and displacement of population.

The government responded by shutting down internet and telephone networks to reduce the level of polarization of the situation through social media communication with heavy security detail deployed. The situation was volatile, risky, and insecure in the first three weeks to the onset.

Ethiopia Red Cross Society (ERCS) was an active first responder through its branches and was granted access at all levels despite the risk of safety. Based on this, a DREF Operation was approved in mid-July 2020 for CHF 82,746, to conduct initial assessment of the situation while providing immediate assistance to 8,420 people. The initial assessment was delayed as safety of both volunteers and staff was not guaranteed. Despite this delay in obtaining more details on the situation, ERCS initiated lifesaving interventions including first aid, referral and evacuation services, emergency shelter and distribution of household items.

As soon as the situation allowed, ERCS conducted the assessment from 3 to 10 August 2020, focusing on the two most affected zones of Oromia region, namely West Arsi and Bale. The assessment team composed of ERCS staff from HQ,

Oromia and the respective zonal branches. Many zones and Woredas were affected but for the effectiveness of the response, ERCS focused the assessment and the intervention on the two most affected zones of West Arsi and Bale, where more human casualties were recorded, huge populations displaced and more property including shelters and livelihoods were damaged. After the assessment, the initial DREF was up scaled up through Operation Update 1 published on 18 September 2020, to cover the identified needs of the affected population through a revised strategy.

This Operation Update allowed the increase of the DREF grant by CHF 169,715 for a total allocation of CHF 252,461, extended the operation timeframe and enabled the National Society to review its targeting, which was reduced from 8,420 people to 5,928 people to be reached with multipurpose cash for basic needs of internally displaced populations.