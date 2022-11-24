Ethiopia: Cholera Outbreak - Flash Update #3 (As of 23 November 2022)

*This report is prepared with the support and collaboration of cluster coordinators and humanitarian partners. This is an information product that might be followed by further updates. Boundaries, names and designations of districts/zones indicated in the narration in the report do not imply official endorsement or acceptance by the United Nations. Please contact ocha-eth-communication@un.org for any comment or question you may have on this publication. *

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Cholera outbreak has spread out to 41 kebeles of 4 woredas of Bale Zone of Oromia and 2 woreda of Liban zone of Somali region. As of 23 November 2022, 491 cholera cases have been reported including 20 deaths.

Close to 555,000 people are at high-risk in the six woredas.

• The caseload of affected people has increased by 28 per cent in the last two weeks with new daily cases reported in Berbere, Gura Damole, Quarsadula woredas. In Guradamole woreda of Liban zone, cases are expanding at high pace, especially across IDP spontaneous sites where more than 60 per cent of the new affected caseloads are recorded.

• The Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI), the Oromia and Somali Regional Health Bureaus (RHBs), the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and partners have continued supporting the scale-up of health and WASH activities in priority areas.

• The response is hindered by insufficient funding and limited partners’ presence. Coping mechanisms of the affected communities have been deteriorating due to multiple consecutive shocks, notably the current drought, conflict leading inter alia to a high prevalence of malnutrition, especially among the IDPs community